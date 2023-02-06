Tominaga scores 30, Nebraska holds off Penn State 72-63

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Keisei Tominaga scored a career-high 30 points, Jamarques Lawrence scored five key points down the stretch, and Nebraska defeated Penn State 72-63, giving Cornhuskers coach Fred Hoiberg his 150th career victory. Five players scored for Nebraska in an 11-0 run that gave the Cornhuskers a 26-13 lead near the 10-minute mark of the first half and the Cornhuskers went on to lead 37-28 at the break. Nebraska held the lead throughout the second half although the Nittany Lions got within three points near the six-minute mark. Later, the Cornhuskers scored four straight points to go up 66-58 with 1:26 remaining, then Lawrence hit a big 3-pointer on their next possession for a 69-60 lead with 45 seconds left. He later added two free throws to cap the scoring.

