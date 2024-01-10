Tominaga scores 19, Nebraska beats No. 1 Purdue for 1st win over top-ranked team in 41 years

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Keisei Tominaga scored 19 points to lead Nebraska, which opened up an 11-point halftime lead then held off two second half surges to upset No. 1 Purdue 88-72. Nebraska last defeated a No. 1 team 41 years ago, when it beat Missouri 67-51. The Huskers last win over a No. 1 in Lincoln was a 74-73 victory over Michigan in 1962. Reink Mast had 18 points for Nebraska, Wilcher scored 16 and Juwan Gray finished with 12. Mason Gillis led Purdue with 16 points, Zach Edey had 15 points, Fletcher Loyer had 13 and Smith and Jones finished with 10 each.

