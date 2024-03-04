Tominaga scores 18, Gary adds 15 and 11 rebounds; Nebraska beats Rutgers 67-56

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Keisei Tominaga scored 12 of his 18 points in the second half, Juwan Gary added 15 points, 11 rebounds and three blocks and Nebraska never trailed in its 67-56 win over cold-shooting Rutgers. Josiah Allick added 10 points and 12 rebounds for Nebraska. The Cornhuskers have won five of their last six games. Rienk Mast and Allick each scored four points in an 8-0 opening run and C.J. Wilcher hit a 3-pointer that gave Nebraska a 12-point lead midway through the first half. A 15-5 spurt that pulled the Knights within six with 7 minutes to play but Tominaga answered with a conventional three-point play on an acrobatic layup and then 48 seconds later converted a four-point play that made it 61-48. Jeremiah Williams led Rutgers with 15 points.

