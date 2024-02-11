Tominaga, Nebraska perform demolition of Michigan thumping Wolverines 79-59

LINCOLN, Neb (AP) — Keisei Tominaga scored 19 points and Josiah Allick scored 16 points and Nebraska was never threatened in a 79-59 beat down over Michigan. Nimari Burnett’s basket 35 seconds in provided Michigan with its only lead. Tominaga’s 3-pointer with 13:28 before halftime gave the Cornhuskers their first double-digit lead at 18-7. Rienk Mast’s layup almost five minutes later gave Michigan its first 20-point advantage (30-10). Another five minutes later, Juwan Gary threw down a dunk for a 43-13 Nebraska lead with 5:21 left before halftime. Burnett was the only play to reach double figures in scoring for Michigan with 18 points.

