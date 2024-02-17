Tominaga helps Nebraska stay unbeaten at home, beat Penn State 68-49

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Keisei Tominaga pumped in 17 points and Nebraska extended its home court unbeaten streak by pulling away from Penn State in the second half to post a 68-49 victory. The Cornhuskers (18-8) are 8-7 in the Big Ten, with all eight victories coming at home. They have yet to win a conference road game.

