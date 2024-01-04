Tominaga has big second half, scores 28, Nebraska ends 7-game skid against Indiana 86-70

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Keisei Tominaga scored 18 of his season-high 28 points in the second half, including 16 in less that five minutes, and Nebraska pulled away to defeat Indiana 86-70. Tonimaga was 6-of-9 shooting, hitting 3 of 6 3s as the Cornhuskers outscored the Hoosiers 45-37 in the second half to end a seven-game losing streak in the series. Kel’el Ware had 20 points and 10 rebounds for the Hoosiers, who had a three-game winning streak end. Tominaga twice hit 3-pointers when the Hoosiers got within 11, the first coming with just under 10 minutes to play. He followed the second with three free throws and then Brice Williams drilled a 3 to make it 73-53. Tominaga sandwich two layups around a 3-pointer and the lead was 80-58 with 5:23 to go.

