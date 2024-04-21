Tomas Totland scores first MLS goal in stoppage time, St. Louis plays Sporting KC to 3-3 tie

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Tomas Totland scored his first MLS goal in the second minute of stoppage time, João Klauss added a goal and two assists and St. Louis City rallied for a 3-3 tie with Sporting Kansas City. Kansas City goalkeeper Tim Melia played a goal kick to near midfield that was eventually won by St. Louis and, after a couple one-touch passes, Totland outraced a defender before he slipped a shot from right corner of the area inside the far post to cap the scoring in the second minute of injury time. Alan Pulida and Erik Thommy each scored a goal for Kansas City. Célio Pompeu’s goal in first-half stoppage time gave St. Louis a 2-1 lead at halftime.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.