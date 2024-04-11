Tom Watson wants the unity he saw at Masters Champions Dinner for all of golf, end to PGA-LIV rift

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — Jack Nicklaus, Gary Player and Tom Watson share more in common than hitting the ceremonial tee shots at the Masters. They want the divide in golf to be healed. Watson says he looked around the room at the Champions Dinner and saw laughter and easy conversation. His message that night was how much fun it is for everyone to be together. He hopes the players find a solution. Seven LIV players were among the 33 Masters champions at the dinner. The majors are the only time players from LIV and the PGA Tour compete together.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.