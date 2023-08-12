Tom Pidcock, Pauline Ferrand-Prevot win mountain bike world titles in Scotland

Tom Pidcock of Britain won the men’s mountain bike world title while Pauline Ferrand-Prevot of France won the women’s championship on a course through Scotland’s Glentress Forest Saturday. Pidcock is the reigning Olympic champion and will be heavily favored at next summer’s Paris Games. Ferrand-Prevot won her fifth world title. She will be aiming for redemption at the Olympics after finishing 10th at the Tokyo Games. Samuel Gaze took the men’s silver medal for New Zealand and Nino Schurter earned the bronze medal. Loana Lecomte of France took the women’s silver and Puck Pieterse of the Netherlands got the bronze.

