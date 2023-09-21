Tom Kim handles difficult weather to take 1-shot lead at French Open golf

SAINT-QUENTIN-EN-YVELINES, France (AP) — South Korean Tom Kim handled difficult weather conditions to card a 7-under 64 and take a one-shot first-round lead at the French Open. Englishman Matthew Southgate bogeyed the final hole to post a 65 along with countryman Richard Mansell, Spaniard Alfredo Garcia-Heredia and Swede Joakim Lagergren, although Lagergren did not have time to play the 18th hole. The 21-year-old Kim who tied for second place at this year’s British Open is making his tournament debut and chasing a qualification spot for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

