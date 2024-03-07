Tom Izzo’s son, Steven, suits up for last home game at Michigan State in 53-49 win over Northwestern

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Tom Izzo’s son Steven Izzo suited up in a Michigan State home uniform at the Breslin Center for the last time in a 53-49 win over Northwestern on Wednesday night. Like most of the games in his five-year career, the 5-foot-8, 150-pound guard didn’t get off the bench unless he was standing to cheer. The Spartans earned a much-needed victory to boost their chances of playing in a 26th straight NCAA Tournament with a quality win against the Wildcats after trailing by eight points in the first half.

