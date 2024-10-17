Tom Coughlin, Mike Shanahan and George Seifert picked as coaching candidates for Hall of Fame

Two-time Super Bowl winning coaches Tom Coughlin, Mike Shanahan and George Seifert are among the coaching candidates under consideration for the 2025 Pro Football Hall of Fame class. One other Super Bowl winner, Mike Holmgren, also made the cut as the Hall’s nine-member Blue Ribbon committee for coaches reduced the list of candidates to 12. The committee will cut the list down to nine semifinalists in the next few weeks before picking one finalist to go before the Hall’s full selection committee for consideration early next year.

