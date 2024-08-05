Tom Brady shows up at gymastics Olympic venue to watch Simone Biles on final day of competition

PARIS (AP) — Tom Brady has joined the long list of celebrities who have been watching Simone Biles at the Paris Olympics. The former NFL quarterback was at Bercy Arena on the final day of gymnastics events. Brady attended the competition with his daughter, Vivian, sitting close to front row seats. A-listers Nicole Kidman, Natalie Portman and Serena Williams previously gathered at the Olympic venue to watch the most decorated athlete in the history of gymnastics. Spike Lee, Michael Phelps, Lady Gaga, Tom Cruise and Jessica Chastain have also made a stop at the gym venue to witness Biles’ prowess.

