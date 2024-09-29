Tom Brady responds to Baker Mayfield’s criticism, says ‘stressful is not having Super Bowl rings’

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Tom Brady has no regrets about pushing his teammates to be their best. The seven-time Super Bowl champion didn’t hold back in responding to Baker Mayfield’s recent comments that Brady created a “stressful environment” during the 2022 season, his last with the Buccaneers. After Mayfield threw his second touchdown pass to give Tampa Bay a 14-0 lead over the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, Brady shared his thoughts from the booth about his replacement’s criticism. Brady said “I thought stressful was not having Super Bowl rings.”

