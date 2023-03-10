Tom Brady-less Buccaneers looking to get younger and faster

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are looking to get younger and faster as they rebuild without Tom Brady. The seven-time Super Bowl champion’s retirement leaves the team with one quarterback under contract for next season, third-year pro Kyle Trask. An extremely tight salary cap situation doesn’t provide general manager Jason Licht and coach Todd Bowles much flexibility to pursue a proven replacement for Brady while also retaining key free agents of their own such as Lavonte David, Jamel Dean, Sean Murphy-Bunting and Mike Edwards, who figure to attract attention from other teams in free agency.

