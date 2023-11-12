Tom Aspinall wins interim heavyweight title, Alex Pereira crowned light heavyweight champ at UFC 295

NEW YORK (AP) — Alex Pereira used a series of elbows to Jirí Procházka’s head to win the vacant UFC light heavyweight championship and Tom Aspinall became the first British heavyweight to win gold in the UFC 295 title fights Saturday night at Madison Square Garden. Aspinall knocked out Sergei Pavlovich in the first round for the interim heavyweight championship in front of a packed crowd that included former president Donald Trump. Aspinall needed only 69 seconds to earn his 11th career knockout win.

