Tolu Smith scores 19 points, grabs 12 boards to lead Mississippi State over Georgia 75-62

STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) — Tolu Smith scored 19 points and grabbed 12 rebounds and Mississippi State cruised to a 75-62 victory over Georgia. Josh Hubbard added 14 points for Mississippi State (15-8, 4-6 SEC). Georgia trailed since the opening minutes and by eight points at halftime, but RJ Melendez’s 3-pointer cut the deficit to 66-60 with 2:54 to play. Smith converted a three-point play and added a dunk to help Mississippi State pull away. Noah Thomasson scored 20 points for Georgia (14-9, 4-6), which has lost four straight and six of its last eight games.

