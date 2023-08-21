Tolkin’s late goal sends Red Bulls to 1-0 win over DC United

HARRISON, N.J. (AP) — Defender John Tolkin scored in the 88th minute to rally the New York Red Bulls to a 1-0 victory over D.C. United as league play resumed after a five-week layoff for Leagues Cup play. Tolkin picked up his first goal of the season for New York (7-9-8) and the third of his career, scoring the winner unassisted. Carlos Coronel did not have to make a save in earning the clean sheet as the Red Bulls allowed just four shots. Tyler Miller saved two shots for DC United (8-11-6). DC United is still 2-2-1 in its last five road contests and just missed its seventh shutout on the road, which would tie a club record set in 2006.

