Toledo stuns SEC host Mississippi State with 41-17 rout

STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) — In a season already brimming with upsets from smaller schools, add Mississippi State to the casualty list. Toledo came to Starkville and blitzed the homestanding SEC squad as the Rockets racked up 454 yards and five touchdowns enroute to a 41-17 beatdown. The Rockets scored on four of their five possessions in the first half and their defense held the Bulldogs to just three points to race out to a 28-3 lead at the break. MSU (1-2) has been outscored 55-6 in the first half the last two weeks against Arizona State and Toledo.

