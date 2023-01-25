Toledo spoils Bates’ career night, beats Eastern Michigan

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — JT Shumate and Dante Maddox Jr. combined to score 39 points and Toledo needed five starters scoring in double-digits to offset a 43-point effort from Emoni Bates and lift the Rockets to an 84-79 victory over Eastern Michigan. Bates scored 29 straight EMU points in the first half and he established career highs for points scored (43), field goals made (15), and 3-pointer made (9). He was 15 of 23 from the field, 9 of 14 from deep and 4 for 4 from the line while grabbing seven rebounds.

