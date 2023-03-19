Toledo seeks 1st Sweet 16 in March Madness against Lady Vols

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The 12th-seeded Toledo Rockets know they’re on the edge of program history. They’re one win away from the first Sweet 16. Toledo guard Khera Goss says this is something she’s dreamed of since she was a little girl. A crash course in women’s basketball history this week also has them fully aware of Monday night’s challenge playing No. 4 seed Tennessee. They will be on the court named for the late Pat Summitt under rafters filled with her eight national championship banners. The Lady Vols are seeking their first consecutive Sweet 16 berths since 2015-16.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.