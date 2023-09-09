Toledo scores record 50 points in 1st half, scores 10 touchdowns to thrash Texas Southern 71-3

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — Dequan Finn threw for three first-half touchdowns and Peny Boone rushed for three more before intermission as Toledo bounced back from a last-second loss to Illinois by thrashing Texas Southern, 71-3. Opening a rare stretch of four straight home games in September, Toledo was a model of efficiency. The Rockets scored 10 touchdowns on their 11 possessions and punting just once while scoring the third most points in school history. Three quarterbacks completed a collective 26 of 31 passes for 358 yards and five touchdowns with a dozen receivers pulled in at least one catch. Ten backs had at least one carry as the Rockets rushed for 178 yards.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.