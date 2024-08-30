Toledo routs Duquesne 49-10 behind Tucker Gleason’s 3 first-half TD passes

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — Tucker Gleason threw for 198 yards and three first-half touchdowns, Jacquez Stuart added two rushing touchdowns and Toledo routed Duquesne 49-10 on Thursday in a season opener for both teams. Toledo scored 21 points in the first quarter and led 28-10 at the break. Jerjuan Newton highlighted the half when he caught a pass over the middle, pushed his defender to the ground and raced for a 54-yard touchdown. Cavon Butler pounced on a fumble, leading to a Gleason connection with Anthony Torres for a 14-yard touchdown to cap the first-half scoring. Bryson Hammer set up a third-quarter touchdown when he returned a punt 41 yards. Willie Shaw III ran it in from 10 yards out for a 42-10 lead.

