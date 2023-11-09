Toledo beats Eastern Michigan 49-23 to clinch the MAC West Division title

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — Dequan Finn threw for 407 yards and three touchdowns, Peny Boone rushed for three touchdowns, and Toledo beat Eastern Michigan 49-23 to clinch the Mid-American Conference West Division title. Toledo (9-1, 6-0) has won nine straight games, following a 30-28 loss at Illinois, for the first time in 40 years. The Rockets secured a return trip to the MAC championship game in Detroit on Dec. 2. Toledo led 35-3 at halftime behind Finn’s 275 yards passing and three touchdowns. Jacquez Stuart and Boone each had a touchdown run in the half, and Junior Vandeross III caught two touchdown passes. Finn’s third touchdown extended the Rockets’ lead to 49-9 with 10:48 left in the fourth quarter.

