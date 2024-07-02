Toledo adding women’s rowing as varsity sport for 2025-26 season

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — Toledo is adding women’s rowing as a varsity sport, bringing the first new sport to the school in two decades at a time when many athletic departments are prepping for budget hits. Athletic director Bryan Blair says the start-up, facility and operating costs will be low for the program that will begin competing in 2025-26. The school said it expects to hire a coach this year and that the full team will have some 50-60 members, with up to 20 full scholarships available. Blair says the team will be “revenue positive” for the school.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.