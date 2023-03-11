Toldeo women head to NCAA, top Bowling Green in MAC 73-58

CLEVELAND (AP) — Quinesha Lockett scored 17 points, Jessica Cook had 16 and Toledo led wire-to-wire to capture its ninth NCAA Tournament berth with a 73-58 win over rival Bowling Green in the Mid-American Conference Tournament. The Rockets scored the first 12 points of the game and pulled away in the fourth quarter to secure their first trip to the NCAAs since 2017 and match the 2000-01 team’s school-record 16-game winning streak. In the middle of the fourth quarter Lockett, the MAC Player of the Year, had seven points in a 9-0 run with her 3-pointer making it 65-45 with four minutes remaining. The tournament MVP also had five rebounds and six assists. Allison Day led the Falcons with 18 points.

