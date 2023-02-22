Tokyo Olympic medalist weightlifter Son banned for doping

ASTANA, Kazakhstan (AP) — A weightlifter from Kazakhstan who won a bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021 has been banned for eight years for doping. The Weightlifting Federation of the Republic of Kazakhstan says Igor Son was among six weightlifters from the country to receive doping bans. He won the bronze in the men’s 61-kilogram category in Tokyo. The WFRK says the positive test will not lead to Son being stripped of his Olympic medal because it was taken “after six months following the international competitions.”

