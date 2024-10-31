Tokyo Marathon runner-up Tsehay Gemechu gets 4-year ban for suspected blood doping

MONACO (AP) — Former Tokyo Marathon runner-up Tsehay Gemechu has been banned for four years because of suspected blood doping. Track and field’s Athletics Integrity Unit published the verdict on Thursday. The 25-year-old Ethiopian also was disqualified from all races since March 2020. Her run of just under 2 hours, 17 minutes at the 2023 Tokyo Marathon had ranked No. 24 in the women’s all-time list. Gemechu also placed fourth over 5,000 meters at the 2019 world championships in Qatar, and ran in the 10,000 at the Tokyo Olympics. The AIU says Gemechu had suspicious blood values in her biological passport.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.