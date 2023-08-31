Todd White wins US Senior Amateur for 2nd USGA title

TRUCKEE, Calif. (AP) — Todd White now has two USGA titles. The history teach at Spartanburg High School in South Carolina won the U.S. Senior Amateur at Martis Camp Club near Lake Tahoe in California. White defeated Joey Flanagan of Ireland, 4 and 3. Flanagan was trying to become the first international winner of the U.S. Senior Amateur. He won the first hole, but that was the only hole he won. White took the lead for good on the seventh hole. White also won the U.S. Amateur Four-Ball with Nathan Smith in 2015. The victory gets White into the U.S. Senior Open next year.

