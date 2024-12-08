Toby Fournier powers No. 8 Duke over Virginia Tech 81-59

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Toby Fournier scored a season-high 27 points and collected nine rebounds to lead No. 8 Duke to an 81-59 victory over Virginia Tech on Sunday in the Atlantic Coast Conference opener for both teams. Fournier, a freshman forward, shot 12 of 17 from the floor in an off-the-bench effort to power the Blue Devils. Oluchi Okananwa added 12 points and 12 rebounds, while Delaney Thomas chipped in 14 points. Carleigh Wenzel paced the Hokies with 19 points, while Carys Baker had 11 points and six rebounds.

