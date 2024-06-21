Tobin Heath and Cristen Press revive their popular YouTube series ahead of the Olympics

By ANNE M. PETERSON The Associated Press
FILE - U.S.forward Christen Press hugs forward Tobin Heath, left, for Heath's goal against Ireland during the first half of an international friendly soccer match in Pasadena, Calif., Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019. Christen Press and Tobin Heath are back. OK, maybe not on the field quite yet, but their popular YouTube and podcast series, the RE-CAP show, has returned just in time for this summer’s Olympics. (AP Photo/Alex Gallardo, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Alex Gallardo]

Christen Press and Tobin Heath are back. OK, maybe not on the soccer field quite yet, but their popular YouTube and podcast series, the RE-CAP show, has returned just in time for the Olympics. The show was originally launched ahead of last year’s Women’s World Cup as both U.S. national team veterans dealt with long-term injuries. The show is an extension of RE-INC, a company the pair helped create in 2019.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.