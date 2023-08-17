Tobi Amusan, world-record holder in hurdles, is declared eligible to run at worlds

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — World record-holding hurdler Tobi Amusan is eligible to run at track’s world championships after an appeals panel found she had not violated antidoping rules that call for a suspension for missing tests. The decision came about a month after the Nigerian went on social media and announced she had been charged for missing three tests in the span of 12 months. As part of her post, Amusan insisted she was clean and said she had faith the penalty would be overturned. Less than 48 hours before the start of the championships, the Athletics Integrity Unit, which oversees doping issues in track, sent out an announcement that an appeals tribunal had overturned the decision and that Amusan was eligible.

