Tobe Awaka scores 18 to lead No. 10 Arizona over Old Dominion 102-44

TUSCON, Ariz. (AP) — Tobe Awaka had 18 points and 15 rebounds and No. 10 Arizona dominated inside the paint and on the boards in a 102-44 nonconference win over Old Dominion on Saturday. Awaka, a junior forward who transferred from Tennessee, was 8 of 10 from the field and had eight of Arizona’s 24 offensive rebounds, its most in a game since 2005. Freshman Carter Bryant had 12 points and center Henri Veesaar added 10 points with nine boards for the Wildcats. Devin Ceaser scored 12 points for Old Dominion, which shot 31.6% and missed 11 of 17 free throw attempts. It was the most lopsided loss in school history for the Monarchs, topping a 111-65 defeat to Florida Christian in 1956.

