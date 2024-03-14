To Ohtani’s surgeon, a 103 mph fastball was a red flag, but his $700M deal shows trust in TJ surgery

CHICAGO (AP) — Shohei Ohtani had his right elbow repaired by Dr. Neal ElAttrache for the second time in September. With the 50th anniversary of the first Tommy John surgery coming up this year, Ohtani and ElAttrache are at the center of what might be the procedure’s most compelling case study. The Dodgers are betting on a successful conclusion, too. They handed a record-breaking $700 million contract to the two-way star in free agency in December. ElAttrache says Ohtani’s new deal is indicative of the confidence the baseball world has in the surgery.

