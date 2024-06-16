Tkachuk-McDavid post-whistle scrum is ‘classic playoff hockey’ in the Stanley Cup Final

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Tensions between the Florida Panthers and Edmonton Oilers boiled over midway through Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final. The post-whistle scrum included Florida’s Matthew Tkachuk putting Edmonton’s Connor McDavid in a headlock and delivering a few punches in the process. Tkachuk called it classic playoff hockey. McDavid said he just wanted to stand up for teammates. Panthers penalties set up the Oilers for a 5-on-3 goal that ended their 0-for-the-series power-play drought, but the rough stuff is likely to carry over into Game 5 Tuesday night with Florida up 3-1 and on the verge of hoisting the Cup.

