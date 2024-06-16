Tkachuk-McDavid post-whistle scrum is ‘classic playoff hockey’ in the Stanley Cup Final

By STEPHEN WHYNO The Associated Press
Florida Panthers and Edmonton Oilers rough it up during the second period of Game 4 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final, Saturday, June 15, 2024, in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press via AP)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Jeff McIntosh]

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Tensions between the Florida Panthers and Edmonton Oilers boiled over midway through Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final. The post-whistle scrum included Florida’s Matthew Tkachuk putting Edmonton’s Connor McDavid in a headlock and delivering a few punches in the process. Tkachuk called it classic playoff hockey. McDavid said he just wanted to stand up for teammates. Panthers penalties set up the Oilers for a 5-on-3 goal that ended their 0-for-the-series power-play drought, but the rough stuff is likely to carry over into Game 5 Tuesday night with Florida up 3-1 and on the verge of hoisting the Cup.

