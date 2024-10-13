TJ Smith throws for 4 TDs, runs for 2 more as North Alabama rallies past Abilene Christian 47-34

FLORENCE, Ala. (AP) — TJ Smith threw a pair of touchdown passes to Kobe Warden as North Alabama came from eight-points down late in the third quarter to post a 47-34 win over Abilene Christian. Abilene Christian came into the game atop the United Athletic Conference at 3-0. The Wildcats (4-3) now are tied with North Alabama at 3-1, a half-game behind Tarleton State (6-1, 3-0). Smith finished 17-of-24 passing for 220 yards with an interception and added 94 yards and two touchdowns on nine carries. Jalen Fletcher carried 10 times for 123 yards and Warden caught nine passes for 112 yards. Maverick McIvor was 30-of-48 passing for 275 yards with a touchdown and an interception for the Wildcats.

