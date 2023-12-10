TJ Bickerstaff scores 21 to lead No. 18 James Madison over Old Dominion 84-69

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — TJ Bickerstaff scored 21 points and grabbed 12 rebounds to lead No. 18 James Madison to an 84-69 victory at Old Dominion. Michael Green III, Jaylen Carey and Terrence Edwards each added 13 points for the Dukes. JMU big men Bickerstaff and Carey combined to go 9-of-9 from the floor in the first half. Once the Dukes started hitting 3-pointers late in the first, there wasn’t much Old Dominion could do to slow them down. Chaunce Jenkins led the Monarchs (3-6) with 19 points, Vasean Allette added 14 and Devin Ceaser had 13.

