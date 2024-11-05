Titleholder Novak Djokovic withdraws from ATP Finals due to injury

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Novak Djokovic won’t defend his ATP Finals title after ruling himself out due to an unspecified injury. Djokovic wrote in an Instagram story, “I was really looking forward to being there, but due to ongoing injury I won’t be playing next week. Apologies to those who were planning to see me.” The year-end, eight-man ATP Finals open in Turin, Italy, on Sunday. He’s won it a record seven times. Last year he beat current No. 1 Jannik Sinner in the final. Djokovic finishes the year with a 37-9 win-loss record highlighted by winning his first Olympic gold medal in Paris.

