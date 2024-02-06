Titleholder Barcelona draws unheralded Brann in last eight of Women’s Champions League

NYON, Switzerland (AP) — Women’s Champions League titleholder Barcelona has been paired with Brann of Norway in the quarterfinals of a competition that has seen upsets and overachieving underdogs this season. The Norwegian champion will make its quarterfinals debut hosting Barcelona in the first leg on March 19 or 20. Häcken will host Paris Saint-Germain in the first leg for the Swedish club’s first game at the quarterfinals stage in 11 years. Eight-time champion Lyon will be away first against Benfica. Quarterfinals debutant Ajax hosts Chelsea in the first leg. Seven countries are represented in the quarterfinals compared to just five last season.

