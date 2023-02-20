Titleholder Al-Hilal cruises into ACL quarterfinals

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Titleholder Al-Hilal has defeated Shabab Al-Ahli of the United Arab Emirates 3-1 to give Saudi Arabia two teams in the quarterfinals of the Asian Champions League. Al-Hilal was playing its first game since losing to Real Madrid 5-3 in the Club World Cup final. Al-Hilal had too much firepower for the team from Dubai, led by former coach Leonardo Jardim. Al-Hilal joins local rival Al-Shabab in the last eight. Saudi Arabia was denied a third representative in the next round after Al-Faisaly lost to Foolad 1-0 in Doha. Sasan Ansari’s goal gave the Iranian team the win.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.