Title-winning former Napoli coach Spalletti given Italy job after Mancini resignation

MILAN (AP) — Luciano Spalletti has been named as the new Italy coach just three months after he left Napoli saying he needed a break. Former Azzurri coach Roberto Mancini surprisingly resigned on Sunday after a mixed tenure that included winning the European Championship in 2021 and failing to qualify for the World Cup the following year. Spalletti led Napoli to a first Serie A title in more than three decades last season and had always been the frontrunner. The Italian soccer federation did not say how long a contract Spalletti has been given but Italian media reported his deal runs until after the 2026 World Cup.

