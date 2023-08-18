Title-winning former Napoli coach Spalletti given Italy job after Mancini resignation

By The Associated Press
FILE- Napoli's head coach Luciano Spalletti wave to fans prior to the start of the Serie A soccer match between Napoli and Sampdoria at the Diego Maradona Stadium, in Naples, Sunday, June 4, 2023. After ending a 33-year wait for the title, Napoli will be looking to retain its crown. However, it has lost one of its key players in South Korean defender Kim Min-jae, while coach Luciano Spalletti has also left the club. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Andrew Medichini]

MILAN (AP) — Luciano Spalletti has been named as the new Italy coach  just three months after he left Napoli saying he needed a break. Former Azzurri coach Roberto Mancini surprisingly resigned on Sunday after a mixed tenure that included winning the European Championship in 2021 and failing to qualify for the World Cup the following year. Spalletti led Napoli to a first Serie A title in more than three decades last season and had always been the frontrunner. The Italian soccer federation did not say how long a contract Spalletti has been given but Italian media reported his deal runs until after the 2026 World Cup.

