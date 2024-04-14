Title-winner Xabi Alonso enjoys special moment as Leverkusen coach and looks to the future

LEVERKUSEN, Germany (AP) — Xabi Alonso is the most in-demand coach in world soccer and now his Bayer Leverkusen team has won the Bundesliga. Alonso commands instant respect in the locker room as a Champions League and World Cup-winning player who worked with almost all of the biggest names in coaching. He’s given a group of players with very different career trajectories the self-belief to take on Bayern and the tactics to take the champion apart. Alonso said he’d give the team Sunday and Monday to celebrate before the hard work begins again. On Thursday comes a trip to London as Leverkusen aims to hold onto its 2-0 lead from the Europa League quarterfinals first leg against West Ham.

