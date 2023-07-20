Title return: Dodgers back at Globe for 1st time since 2020 World Series during pandemic

By STEPHEN HAWKINS The Associated Press
FILE - In this Oct. 27, 2020, file photo, the Los Angeles Dodgers celebrate after defeating the Tampa Bay Rays 3-1 to win the baseball World Series in Game 6 in Arlington, Texas. The Dodgers were isolated for a long time when they were last in North Texas — and won the World Series in the most unusual postseason. For the first time since those neutral-site 2020 playoffs during the pandemic, Los Angeles returns to Globe Life Field this weekend. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez, file)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Tony Gutierrez]

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — The Los Angeles Dodgers are back at Globe Life Field in Texas for the first time since winning the World Series in the most unusual postseason. They open a three-game series against the Texas Rangers on Friday night. The last time the Dodgers played there was in the neutral-site 2020 playoffs during the COVID-19 pandemic. They also won the NL Division Series and NL Championship Series during their more than three weeks there that October. They won the World Series in six games over Tampa Bay. The Rays just left Texas after being swept in three games.

