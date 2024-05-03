Title, relegation and European spots in the balance as Premier League heads for exciting finale

The Premier League season is down to its final two weeks and there’s still plenty at stake from top to bottom. The title race is down to two teams in Arsenal and Manchester City, the relegation battle still involves three clubs in Nottingham Forest, Luton and Burnley, and the fight for the remaining European qualification positions contains as many as five rivals. The second-tier Championship’s regular season finishes on Saturday with a second promotion spot set to be secured. This is a glance at what is still to be decided.

