Title hopes gone, No. 8 Alabama hosts FCS Austin Peay

By The Associated Press
Alabama quarterback Bryce Young (9) runs with the ball during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Mississippi in Oxford, Miss., Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022. Alabama won 30-24. (AP Photo/Thomas Graning)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Thomas Graning]

Alabama is set to finish the season in an unfamiliar situation. The eighth-ranked Crimson Tide hosts FCS Austin Peay with its Southeastern Conference and national championship hopes already dashed. But Alabama still has a shot at 10 regular-season wins and a Top-10 finish. Alabama has won 55 consecutive regular-season nonconference games, including 41 straight at Bryant-Denny Stadium. It’s the Tide’s first meeting with a current Atlantic Sun Conference member. Austin Peay is closing out its first three-game road stretch since 2019.

