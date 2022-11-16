Title hopes gone, No. 8 Alabama hosts FCS Austin Peay

Alabama is set to finish the season in an unfamiliar situation. The eighth-ranked Crimson Tide hosts FCS Austin Peay with its Southeastern Conference and national championship hopes already dashed. But Alabama still has a shot at 10 regular-season wins and a Top-10 finish. Alabama has won 55 consecutive regular-season nonconference games, including 41 straight at Bryant-Denny Stadium. It’s the Tide’s first meeting with a current Atlantic Sun Conference member. Austin Peay is closing out its first three-game road stretch since 2019.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.