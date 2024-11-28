Titans working with QB Will Levis to cut down on the number of sacks he takes

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee Titans quarterback Will Levis is taking a lot of punishment on the field this season. The second-year quarterback just started his 17th NFL game and is busy learning a second different offense in as many seasons. His coaches are working fast to help Levis learn how to adjust for the next play. Levis is coming off his first victory this season that he both started and finished. He also was sacked eight times. First-year coach Brian Callahan says he sees the quarterback taking a different approach to playing the position. The result is Levis being more efficient even with room for improvement.

