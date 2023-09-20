Titans veteran Ryan Tannehill knows how to ride NFL wave through bad and good

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Ryan Tannehill has been around the NFL long enough to know not to listen to critics wanting him either benched or traded away after one bad game. Tannehill bounced back from an opening loss where he posted the worst passer rating of his career. He led the Titans to their first win with one of the best games in his 12 NFL seasons. He posted the 27th comeback win of his career with a game-winning drive in either the fourth quarter or overtime. Tannehill said Wednesday he doesn’t ride that emotional wave that he knows a lot of people do. Next up is a visit to Cleveland.

