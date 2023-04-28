Titans trade up, end QB Will Levis’ wait in NFL draft
By TERESA M. WALKER The Associated Press
Kentucky quarterback Will Levis arrives on the red carpet before the first round of the NFL football draft, Thursday, April 27, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Charlie Riedel]
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans traded up eight spots with Arizona and drafted quarterback Will Levis of Kentucky with the No. 33 pick overall Friday night in the NFL draft. The Titans started Friday night with the 41st pick overall in the second round and No. 72 in the third. The Titans also flipped selections in the third round to 81 and will send Arizona their third-round pick in 2024. This is the second straight draft they’ve traded up and drafted a quarterback. Levis left Kansas City after sitting around and never hearing his name called Thursday night. A team needing more help at receiver and tight end picked Tulane running back Tyjae Spears in the third round.
