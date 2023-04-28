Titans trade up, end QB Will Levis’ wait in NFL draft

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans traded up eight spots with Arizona and drafted quarterback Will Levis of Kentucky with the No. 33 pick overall Friday night in the NFL draft. The Titans started Friday night with the 41st pick overall in the second round and No. 72 in the third. The Titans also flipped selections in the third round to 81 and will send Arizona their third-round pick in 2024. This is the second straight draft they’ve traded up and drafted a quarterback. Levis left Kansas City after sitting around and never hearing his name called Thursday night. A team needing more help at receiver and tight end picked Tulane running back Tyjae Spears in the third round.

