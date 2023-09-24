Titans total 94 yards of offense, their lowest in 49 years, in loss to Browns

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Tennessee Titans haven’t been this bad on offense since they were the Houston Oilers. Derrick Henry was held to 20 yards rushing, quarterback Ryan Tannehill got sacked five times and harassed many more and the Titans were held to just 94 yards in a 27-3 loss to the Cleveland Browns. It was the Titans’ lowest output since they pulled up stakes in Texas and relocated to Tennessee in 1997. It was the franchise’s worst offensive performance in 49 years — since Nov. 24, 1974, when the Oilers lost to the Dallas Cowboys.

