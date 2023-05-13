Titans’ top draft picks Peter Skoronski, Will Levis bring family ties to Music City

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee rookie quarterback Will Levis already is familiar with his new teammate and the Titans’ top draft pick Peter Skoronski. So are their families. The ties stretch back to Levis’ grandfather Dave Kelley coaching Skoronski’s father on the defensive line at Yale. They remained so close that Kelley stayed with the Skoronskis when visiting Chicago on recruiting trips. Their families reconnected before the NFL draft. Both players even signed with the same agency. The Titans made Skoronski the 11th pick overall in April. Then they traded up to grab Levis at No. 33.

